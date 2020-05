You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Health Headlines - 4-29-20



In today's health headlines we talk about new studies that may show new treatments or vaccines for COVID-19. Men are more likely to die from COVID-19 than women based on a new study from China. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago Why are more men than women dying from Covid-19?



Mayo expert addresses disparity Credit: KIMT Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Could Estrogen Help Men Fight COVID-19? Scientists are puzzled why more men have gotten seriously ill from COVID-19 than women. Right now, two clinical trials are investigating whether hormones may be...

Newsmax 1 week ago



Brighton Table Tennis Club switches from serving ping pong balls to meals Brighton Table Tennis Club has fed more than 500 people in need within a week of setting up a “food hub”. Volunteers stepped up in response to the covid-19...

Brighton and Hove News 1 week ago





Tweets about this