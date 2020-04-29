France coronavirus death toll climbs above 24,000



Recent related videos from verified sources UK briefing: Coronavirus death toll reaches more than 26,000



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces a total of 26,097 patients had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday. It.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 58 minutes ago Feds say death toll in 7 states higher than reported



Federal health officials say that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak may be worse in several states, including Massachusetts. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:41 Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources France coronavirus death toll close to Spain's, still world's fourth highest France registered a total of 21,340 deaths from coronavirus infections on Wednesday, an increase of 544 or 2.6%, the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world,...

Reuters 1 week ago



France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245 The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said.

Reuters 5 days ago



