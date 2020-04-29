Global  

France coronavirus death toll climbs above 24,000

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 427 to 24,087 on Wednesday, while hospitalizations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the health ministry said in a statement.
