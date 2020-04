Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The UK's death toll from the coronavirus on Wednesday registered a jump of thousands and reached 26,097 as the government began counting the Covid-19 related fatalities across the country's hospitals, care homes and the wider community. The overall hike in death toll over the previous figure is 3,811, with the daily increase from Tuesday's figures at 765 deaths. 👓 View full article