Coronavirus: FDA to announce emergency use of experimental drug remdesivir after 'very optimistic' study
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 (
3 hours ago)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorise the emergency use of remdesivir to treat those infected with the coronavirus.
The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the... Data on Gilead drug raises hopes, Fauci calls it 'highly significant' 03:05
