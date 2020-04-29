Global  

Coronavirus: FDA to announce emergency use of experimental drug remdesivir after 'very optimistic' study

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorise the emergency use of remdesivir to treat those infected with the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Data on Gilead drug raises hopes, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

Data on Gilead drug raises hopes, Fauci calls it 'highly significant' 03:05

 The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the...

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes [Video]

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared...

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug [Video]

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony..

Live Updates: F.D.A. Plans to Announce Emergency Use of Coronavirus Drug

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter. Officially, more than 53,000 have died, according to The Times’s count, but death...
NYTimes.com

FDA may announce emergency use of Gilead's coronavirus drug on Wednesday: NYT

U.S. drug regulators may announce their decision allowing emergency use of Gilead Science Inc's experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir as soon as Wednesday,...
Reuters

