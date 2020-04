Snowbirds to boost morale amid COVID-19 with cross-country tour Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying its famed Snowbirds aerobatics team on a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this