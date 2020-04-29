News24.com | WATCH: UK virus toll up 26 097 as care home deaths included

Global  

Britain's official death toll of people who tested positive for coronavirus jumped to 26 097 on Wednesday, as the country began including out-of-hospital deaths for the first time.
