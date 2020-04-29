News24.com | WATCH: UK virus toll up 26 097 as care home deaths included
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Britain's official death toll of people who tested positive for coronavirus jumped to 26 097 on Wednesday, as the country began including out-of-hospital deaths for the first time.
Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic in Italy jumped by 474 on Saturday. According to Reuters, Saturday's fatalities were at the highest number since April 21st. The day before, Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported a death toll of 269. Italy has roughly 60 million inhabitants. The...
A 16th resident of the Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney has died after testing positive to the coronavirus, taking the national death toll to 97.