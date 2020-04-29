News24.com | Education union doubts plans will be in place to prevent spread of Covd-19 ahead of schools' re-opening
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The Department of Basic Education did not convincingly demonstrate that its list of non-negotiables to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be in place by next week when the phased re-opening of schools start, says Equal Education.
Schools across England are set to reopen to children in a “phased manner” after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson said the Government did not have a fixed date for reopening schools but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.
Education secretary Gavin Williamson hosts the daily coronavirus conference as Boris Johnson faces criticism over his handling of the outbreak. The education secretary is expected to give an update on..