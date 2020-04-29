News24.com | Education union doubts plans will be in place to prevent spread of Covd-19 ahead of schools' re-opening

Global  

News24 Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The Department of Basic Education did not convincingly demonstrate that its list of non-negotiables to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be in place by next week when the phased re-opening of schools start, says Equal Education.
News video: Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’ after lockdown, says Education Secretary 01:15

 Schools across England are set to reopen to children in a “phased manner” after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson said the Government did not have a fixed date for reopening schools but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.

