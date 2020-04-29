Global  

Studies leave question of 'airborne' coronavirus transmission unanswered

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020
A growing number of studies, including one published this week in the journal Nature, have found evidence that the coronavirus can remain suspended in the air in aerosol particles. That raises anew the question of whether and to what extent the virus can be transmitted as an aerosol – although the evidence is far from […]
Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

 Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say. They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces. The University...

Coronavirus World Updates

The virus was found in the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, the first real-world examples that airborne transmission may be possible. And in Russia, the...
NYTimes.com

Could air pollution be causing the coronavirus to spread more rapidly?

(Natural News) Scientists have detected coronavirus on particles of air pollution, raising questions about whether this could be a potential mode of transmission...
NaturalNews.com


