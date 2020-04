Muskaan Vaid Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passes away in Mumbai ๐Ÿ™R.I.P๐Ÿ™ 9 seconds ago Vidhushi Bundhoo Another dark day for Bollywood and for the fans of Rishi Kapoor Gave us so many movies Will miss you Rishi Kapoor Sir Legend 15 seconds ago Meghna Roy Chowdhury What the***is happening?? Yesterday irfaan Khan and today legend Rishi Kapoor?? Bollywood is loosing their valuaโ€ฆ https://t.co/13GWtU6CaB 19 seconds ago Chapala Ramesh Yesterday one great actor Irfan khan and another legend from Indian cinema. Saddened by the news. RIP https://t.co/YAIwvkn1AM 38 seconds ago shri krishan Legend of Bollywood ... Chocolate boy Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in mumbai....RIP 40 seconds ago Johnny Manglani Bollywood Legend Rishi Kapoor passes away, 2 great actors gone in 2 days. Shattering! 41 seconds ago Shivani kashyap #RishiKapoor another sadding news from bollywood industry ๐Ÿ˜ข๐Ÿ˜ข Rishi kapoor is no more ๐Ÿ˜” RIP LEGEND๐Ÿ™ Always lovedโค https://t.co/prrXRFAgE6 46 seconds ago MovieTalkies.com BREAKING: Rishi Kapoor Passes away at 67 in Mumbai Bollywood once again wakes up to a heart breaking news ๐Ÿ’” RIP Lโ€ฆ https://t.co/mCsRocepDv 52 seconds ago