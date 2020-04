Teresa N @MarkDavis We also need to think about how we can prevent this from EVER happening again. People might rethink ever… https://t.co/TDna36pRlK 1 hour ago

Unite Against COVID-19 @canisfe Kia ora, under Alert Level 3 businesses can open as long as they can follow the right health and safety re… https://t.co/EJza9xLZMa 2 hours ago

ahobby9 RT @EpiEllie: I talked with @MTVNEWS about opening up lockdown, and what we need to think about to ensure it happens safely. Read my though… 3 hours ago

Across Realities || Production! 🌌 @DizABellDeetz We need to make sure all current orders will get to buyers safely before we can think about opening… https://t.co/lZJ8lBSSwt 4 hours ago

kelly RT @skykmar: Parks are reopening. Please continue to practice social distancing. Don’t go out unless you need to. There is supposed to be a… 4 hours ago

Randy Green @jaredcwilson @thinklingbill If you think Ben is advocating for the death of the elderly then you are mistaken. Eve… https://t.co/ryXrHrksxI 4 hours ago