North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not coming out in public due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, believe US and South Korea
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Amid rising speculations over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean and US officials have said that Kim is missing from public life because he is sheltering himself from the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public since. South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs said on Tuesday Kim may have missed the holiday...
A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Zee News •IndiaTimes