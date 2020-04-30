Global  

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un not coming out in public due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, believe US and South Korea

Zee News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Amid rising speculations over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean and US officials have said that Kim is missing from public life because he is sheltering himself from the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus 00:46

 North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public since. South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs said on Tuesday Kim may have missed the holiday...

