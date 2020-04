CNA Staff, Apr 29, 2020 / 03:30 pm (CNA).- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio apologized on Wednesday afternoon, hours after sending a tweet that singled out...

NYC mayor takes heat after lashing out at Jewish funeral NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio oversaw the dispersal of a large, tightly packed Hasidic Jewish funeral and lashed out at the mourners who...

Seattle Times 1 day ago