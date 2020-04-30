Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Thursday

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 April 2020
Manitoba unveiled its own phased plan for reopening some sectors of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining provinces as small as Prince Edward Island and as large as hard-hit Ontario and Quebec in offering a glimpse of what the coming months might hold. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
