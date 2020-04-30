Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Thursday
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Manitoba unveiled its own phased plan for reopening some sectors of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining provinces as small as Prince Edward Island and as large as hard-hit Ontario and Quebec in offering a glimpse of what the coming months might hold. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
Countries across Europe, as well as several US states, have begun relaxing stay-at-home orders. This is against most professional opinions and World Health Organization warnings. "The risk of returning..