Credit: Newsflare - Published 6 hours ago South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies at 87 00:17 Rivonia Trialist and anti-apartheid activist Dennis Goldberg has died at the age of 87. Goldberg appeared alongside Nelson Mandela in the Rivonia Trial and spent 22 years in Pretoria Prison. He passed away at his home in Hout Bay in Cape Town. Footage from March 2019 shows Goldberg with the...