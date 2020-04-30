Captain Tom, veteran who raised millions of dollars for coronavirus fight, turns 100

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Two WWII fighter planes few over the home of U.K. veteran Tom Moore, who turned 100 years old on April 30. Moore, who prefers to be known as "Captain Tom," caught the attention of people all over the world when his record-breaking charity walk in his garden raised tens of millions of dollars to fight the coronavirus. Charlie D'Agata visited the veteran's hometown of Bedford. 👓 View full article

