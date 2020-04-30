Global  

Captain Tom, veteran who raised millions of dollars for coronavirus fight, turns 100

CBS News Thursday, 30 April 2020
Two WWII fighter planes few over the home of U.K. veteran Tom Moore, who turned 100 years old on April 30. Moore, who prefers to be known as "Captain Tom," caught the attention of people all over the world when his record-breaking charity walk in his garden raised tens of millions of dollars to fight the coronavirus. Charlie D'Agata visited the veteran's hometown of Bedford.
 Captain Tom Moore reveals he is "totally overwhelmed" by being appointed as an honorary colonel as he hits 100 years of age. He has raised millions for the NHS after walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser which quickly captured the heart of the nation.

