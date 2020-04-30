Global  

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus

PRAVDA Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin has contracted coronavirus infection. The head of the Russian government has temporarily resigned. Mishustin, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, suggested appointing first Vice Prime Minister Andrey Belousov acting head of the Russian government. President Putin supported the initiative and promised to sign the adequate decree today, April 30. Mikhail Mishustin will spend the next two weeks in self-isolation.
