Senate Democrats Want Answers To Top Vaccine Expert's Reassignment Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoSenate Democrats want more details on the reassignment of top vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright amid the



Four committees sent a letter Thursday demanding answers from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.



The letter says, "Our response to this crisis cannot be steady if its leadership

