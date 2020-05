Canada set to ban 11 categories of assault rifles, other weapons: source Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Canada is set to announce it is banning 11 categories of assault rifles and other weapons, including those that have been used in mass shootings, a security source said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

