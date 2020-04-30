Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > North Korea Defectors: 'Everyone Hopes Kim Jong-Un Is Really Dead'

North Korea Defectors: 'Everyone Hopes Kim Jong-Un Is Really Dead'

Newsy Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
North Korea Defectors: 'Everyone Hopes Kim Jong-Un Is Really Dead'Watch VideoAll eyes are on North Korea, since Kim Jong-un hasn’t been seen in public since April 11. Among those watching are defectors, whose lives were forever changed by the family regime. 

"The main reason my family decided to defect was Kim Jong-un's indiscriminate purges and executions. I personally lost two friends....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death 01:12

 South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In. Moon...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

"Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest [Video]

"Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CHINA - A North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lookalike appeared in a protest in Hong Kong's IFC on April 28, 2020 amid..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 01:07Published
Satellite images of luxury yachts further suggest Kim at North Korean resort: experts [Video]

Satellite images of luxury yachts further suggest Kim at North Korean resort: experts

Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provide further evidence he has been at a coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ignorance, fear, whispers: North Korean defectors say contacts in the dark about Kim

Defectors from North Korea say many of their relatives and contacts were unaware of the international speculation over leader Kim Jong Un's health or were...
Reuters

Kim, Dead Or Alive? Why That’s The Wrong Question – OpEd

By Hafed Al-Ghwell* Temporary disappearances by North Korean leaders are not uncommon, but they are always fodder for analysts trying to decipher the inner...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

thinkpad_dude

the dude with a thinkpad @homomemeboi Please read this article. Not everyone that escaped North Korea likes to live in this ultra capitalist… https://t.co/hjcJgYzj0K 4 days ago

SEULGADADDY

Seulgi's wife💛 this is making me sick everyone in the comments are saying "women supporting women" "it's brilliant" no it's fcking… https://t.co/SGNNDLd34j 5 days ago