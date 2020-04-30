North Korea Defectors: 'Everyone Hopes Kim Jong-Un Is Really Dead'
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Watch VideoAll eyes are on North Korea, since Kim Jong-un hasn’t been seen in public since April 11. Among those watching are defectors, whose lives were forever changed by the family regime.
"The main reason my family decided to defect was Kim Jong-un's indiscriminate purges and executions. I personally lost two friends....
South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In. Moon...
Satellite imagery showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provide further evidence he has been at a coastal resort, according to experts who monitor the..