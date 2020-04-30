Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also

U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also

Japan Today Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Bleak new figures Thursday underscored the worldwide economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has climbed past a staggering 30 million,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks

US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks 01:08

 US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. This exceeded economists' expectations, who had predicted an increase of 3.5...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 [Video]

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 The latest number of jobless claims has brought the country’s total to around 30 million in the past six weeks. Here are seven states that have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
New York, New Jersey Residents Continue To Struggle To File For Unemployment As Millions More Apply Nationwide [Video]

New York, New Jersey Residents Continue To Struggle To File For Unemployment As Millions More Apply Nationwide

Another 3.8 million people applied for unemployment last week. Add up all the claims from the last six weeks, and that's more than 30 million people now jobless; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also

Covid 19 coronavirus: US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling alsoNEW YORK (AP) — Bleak new figures Thursday underscored the worldwide economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus: The number of Americans filing for...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Business InsiderThe AgeRTTNewsUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Here's what 5 economists are saying about unemployment after 26 million Americans filed jobless claims in just 5 weeks

Here's what 5 economists are saying about unemployment after 26 million Americans filed jobless claims in just 5 weeks· On Thursday, the Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report, showing 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending April...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this