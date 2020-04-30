U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Bleak new figures Thursday underscored the worldwide economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has climbed past a staggering 30 million,…
US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. This exceeded economists' expectations, who had predicted an increase of 3.5...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bleak new figures Thursday underscored the worldwide economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus: The number of Americans filing for... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Business Insider •The Age •RTTNews •USATODAY.com •CBC.ca
· On Thursday, the Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report, showing 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending April... Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News