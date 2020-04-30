U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 8 hours ago US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks 01:08 US Jobless Claims Climb to 30 Million in 6 Weeks The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. This exceeded economists' expectations, who had predicted an increase of 3.5...