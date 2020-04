Delivery, Retail Workers Plan Strike For Virus Protections Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoEmployees of major shipping and delivery companies serving people shut in by the coronavirus are threatening to go on strike on Friday.



The walkout is being organized on social media for workers at companies including Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and Instacart.



The Intercept, which first...

