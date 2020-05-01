Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency, says Donald Trump amid COVID-19 crisis

WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency, says Donald Trump amid COVID-19 crisis

Zee News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying it should be 'ashamed for acting like the public relations agency for China'. The Trump Administration has already suspended the US' financial assistance to WHO, temporarily and has launched a probe into WHO's role in the coronavirus COVID-19 spread. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China 01:01

 President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence agencies is already giving him "pieces" of information and that a recommendations to deal with the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rosie O'Donnell: I Went To Visit Michael Cohen In Prison [Video]

Rosie O'Donnell: I Went To Visit Michael Cohen In Prison

Comedian and television personality Rosie O’Donnell made a startling admission to 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers on Wednesday. She said was willing to give her long feud with President Donald Trump a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Keeps Meat-Processing Plants Open [Video]

Trump Keeps Meat-Processing Plants Open

President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite concerns for workers not receiving enough protection, Trump wants to protect the U.S. food..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Biden's record on China in must-win states...
Reuters

Kudlow: US Isn't Considering Canceling Debt Held by China

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser said it was "unequivocally untrue" that the administration was considering canceling some debt held by China as a...
Newsmax Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

PenduProfessor

𝓟𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓾 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓯𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓸𝓻 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency: Donald Trump amid #coronavirus #COVID19 crisis https://t.co/7… 29 seconds ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency: Donald Trump amid #coronavirus #COVID19 crisis https://t.co/7ZPv1AZ4ms 3 minutes ago

DebbieDitanna

Debbie Ditanna @NY1 @NYCSpeakerCoJo @NYCMayor They need to hit them where it hurts, their pocketbook! Acting like a bunch of crazy… https://t.co/znr4wfXfhh 3 hours ago

z_tembo

Brændat😎✌📝 RT @DailyNewsEgypt: .@WHO should be ashamed for acting like public relations agency for #China: #US President Donald #Trump https://t.co/uC… 4 hours ago

DailyNewsEgypt

Daily News Egypt .@WHO should be ashamed for acting like public relations agency for #China: #US President Donald #Trump https://t.co/uC1WH4Niyp 4 hours ago

JosephCannon5

The Joe @logcabincarl You should be ashamed of yourself then, acting like a coward. 4 hours ago

pitzel

Mikie @realDonaldTrump @CNN Oh my God! You will say anything! You should be ashamed of yourself! You are certainly not ac… https://t.co/Z7IzDrj8xg 4 hours ago

NeonLime

Pariah Scarey RT @dipindothell: @eggsnchorizo @Lyniinii @__bindi If y’all are liking/rt this acting like it’s a gotcha to talk***about***workers don… 6 hours ago