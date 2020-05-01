WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency, says Donald Trump amid COVID-19 crisis
Friday, 1 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying it should be 'ashamed for acting like the public relations agency for China'. The Trump Administration has already suspended the US' financial assistance to WHO, temporarily and has launched a probe into WHO's role in the coronavirus COVID-19 spread.
President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence agencies is already giving him "pieces" of information and that a recommendations to deal with the...