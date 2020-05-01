Global  

Armed U.S. protesters enter Michigan capitol to demand lockdown end

Japan Today Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Demonstrators, including some carrying guns, entered the capitol building in the U.S. state of Michigan on Thursday and demanded the Democratic governor lift strict coronavirus lockdown orders, as…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Armed protesters in Michigan decry lockdown extension

Armed protesters in Michigan decry lockdown extension 01:43

 Hundreds of protesters, some armed, gathered at Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday objecting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an appeal Republican lawmakers ignored. Gavino Garay has more.

Protesters in Albany demand New York Governor Cuomo end the coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Protesters in Albany demand New York Governor Cuomo end the coronavirus lockdown

Protesters descended upon the New York State Capitol Building in Albany, New Yor, on Wednesday (April 22) afternoon to rally against the government lockdowns imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Some..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:27Published
Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown [Video]

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters in Lansing, Michigan, caused a traffic jam near the capitol building on Wednesday as they rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

'The Squad' reps. decry racial double standard after armed protesters gather at Michigan Capitol

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich voiced their opinions about armed protesters gathering at Michigan's capitol Thursday on...
FOXNews.com

Gun-toting protesters enter Michigan government building demanding end to coronavirus lockdown

Armed protesters in the US state of Michigan have rallied inside the state capitol building to demonstrate against the coronavirus lockdown.
SBS

