Armed U.S. protesters enter Michigan capitol to demand lockdown end
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Demonstrators, including some carrying guns, entered the capitol building in the U.S. state of Michigan on Thursday and demanded the Democratic governor lift strict coronavirus lockdown orders, as…
Hundreds of protesters, some armed, gathered at Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday objecting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an appeal Republican lawmakers ignored. Gavino Garay has more.