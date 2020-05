Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a healtfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday. She updated her Facebook...

Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt message for Irrfan Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to Facebook to update her display picture with an adorable picture with her late husband and penned a heartfelt...

IndiaTimes 19 hours ago