News24.com | Trump says evidence ties China lab to virus, threatens tariffs

News24 Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened China with fresh tariffs as he stepped up his attacks on Beijing over the coronavirus crisis, saying he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the contagion.
