Frank van de westhuizen RT @e_smuts: A common communist die and all of a sudden blacks in South Africa makes him a hero. He's no hero, just acommon traitor o his… 22 minutes ago Leonard Shapiro Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic' Comrade Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa. https://t.co/oIjICPdeJl (via ) 36 minutes ago Anu Padayachee RT @News24: Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic' Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa https://t.co/ZAV89bVJnj https://t.co/… 41 minutes ago Stephen A common communist die and all of a sudden blacks in South Africa makes him a hero. He's no hero, just acommon tra… https://t.co/hjqe39gEGF 1 hour ago News.co.za Three days of national mourning for ‘brave and patriotic’ Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa https://t.co/QgfNXRP1BM 2 hours ago Veritas#1 Condolences to Goldberg fam & friends,R.I.P Mr Goldberg Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic'… https://t.co/77HjodgI9j 2 hours ago News24 Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic' Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa https://t.co/ZAV89bVJnj https://t.co/9SFxEHoWHF 3 hours ago