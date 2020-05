Asad Kharal RT @SSforPakistan: It is an undeniable fact that a country cannot prosper without its labour. This Labour Day, let us try and help those wo… 36 minutes ago

Khaleej Times #LabourDay: Workers at #UAE #Covid19 testing centers honoured https://t.co/cIR7OOj5JQ https://t.co/wXCKP9SIoz 1 hour ago

Dr Bakulesh Jayant Parekh Happy International Labour Day to all my colleagues and healthcare workers who are selflessly working in these test… https://t.co/kHXkVGrXcp 3 hours ago

Aafaq Khan (official) It is an undeniable fact that a country cannot prosper without its labour. This Labour Day,let us try and help thos… https://t.co/hCSa8NuFBF 10 hours ago

Aafaq Khan (official) It is an undeniable fact that a country cannot prosper without its labour. This Labour Day, let us try and help tho… https://t.co/TZlZ9Fe06g 10 hours ago

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh It is an undeniable fact that a country cannot prosper without its labour. This Labour Day, let us try and help tho… https://t.co/erWh1nEd3M 10 hours ago