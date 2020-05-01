Global  

Workers To Hold Mass Strike On May 1, International Workers' Day

NPR Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Essential workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Target and more are organizing a mass strike. They say the companies need to do more to protect frontline workers from the coronavirus.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Workers at Illinois Arby's strike, demanding hazard pay and protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak

Workers at Illinois Arby's strike, demanding hazard pay and protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak 00:20

 Arby's workers in Morris, Illinois demand hazard pay and protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak as they feel they're underpaid on Wednesday (April 29). Workers used signs and went on strike to protest their low pay and hazardous conditions.

Whole Foods Workers Will Do A Sick Out With Other Store Employees [Video]

Whole Foods Workers Will Do A Sick Out With Other Store Employees

Whole Food workers are becoming more organized, now using a grassroots group called Whole Worker. According to Gizmodo, these essential workers are making demands for safe work environments. The group..

The Meaning Behind May Day [Video]

The Meaning Behind May Day

The Meaning Behind May Day May 1, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world. May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane." It took..

The Era Of Mass Strike Begins May 1: First Day Of General Strike Campaign – OpEd

On Friday, May 1, an ongoing General Strike campaign begins. This campaign could become the most powerful movement in the United States and reset the national...
Eurasia Review

Seattle police expect a quiet May Day due to coronavirus restrictions, but plan heavy downtown presence

While the annual march for workers and immigrants rights has been scrapped, several car caravans are planned to mark May Day.
Seattle Times

