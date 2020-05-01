NPR Business Workers To Hold Mass Strike On May 1, International Workers' Day https://t.co/OvumaB9Gso 8 minutes ago Terra RT @lobotomy: Do your best not to be a scab by buying Amazon, Whole Foods, or Instacart after May 1st for as long as you can hold out. The… 3 hours ago Christian Favreau 🌅 🌹 🍃 These workers are essential. Here's how you thank frontline workers: by improving their work conditions. They hold… https://t.co/i5ieyqgfbW 17 hours ago Alice Do your best not to be a scab by buying Amazon, Whole Foods, or Instacart after May 1st for as long as you can hold… https://t.co/RIHhgR662V 1 day ago Lesley RT @NovelloAmanda: Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart to hold a historic #MayDayStrike, protesting a lack of basic safety amidst soaring profit… 2 days ago Amanda Novello Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart to hold a historic #MayDayStrike, protesting a lack of basic safety amidst soaring p… https://t.co/3C44cUaX4u 2 days ago Metal Guru @mrchrisjohn @johnlyn67274093 @Conservatives @UKParliament The people of this country hold the power if they want i… https://t.co/fSapCNxij0 3 days ago योश hmu when (1) we hold the mass general strike for all essential workers (2) teachers get a substantial salary incre… https://t.co/7jbTdrSynJ 4 days ago