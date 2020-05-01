Workers To Hold Mass Strike On May 1, International Workers' Day
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Essential workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Target and more are organizing a mass strike. They say the companies need to do more to protect frontline workers from the coronavirus.
Arby's workers in Morris, Illinois demand hazard pay and protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak as they feel they're underpaid on Wednesday (April 29).
Workers used signs and went on strike to protest their low pay and hazardous conditions.
Whole Food workers are becoming more organized, now using a grassroots group called Whole Worker. According to Gizmodo, these essential workers are making demands for safe work environments. The group..