Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — India on Friday ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Relieved and smiling, 1,200 people clapped as they boarded the train at Lingampally in southern Telangana state for Hatia in the […] 👓 View full article