Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Nearly 300 public companies have reported receiving money from the fund, called the Paycheck Protection Program. After the first pool of $349 billion ran dry, leaving more than 80% of applicants without funding, outrage over the millions of dollars that went to larger firms prompted some companies to return the money.
Los Angeles Lakers Give Back $4.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Loan The Lakers recently announced their decision to return a roughly $4.6 million loan that was granted to them by the federal government. The organization was initially granted the loan after applying for the Small Business...