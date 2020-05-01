Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses

Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses

Seattle Times Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Nearly 300 public companies have reported receiving money from the fund, called the Paycheck Protection Program. After the first pool of $349 billion ran dry, leaving more than 80% of applicants without funding, outrage over the millions of dollars that went to larger firms prompted some companies to return the money.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Los Angeles Lakers Give Back $4.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Loan

Los Angeles Lakers Give Back $4.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Loan 01:38

 Los Angeles Lakers Give Back $4.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Loan The Lakers recently announced their decision to return a roughly $4.6 million loan that was granted to them by the federal government. The organization was initially granted the loan after applying for the Small Business...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Rebound Detroit: Small businesses finding financial help through Fintech companies [Video]

The Rebound Detroit: Small businesses finding financial help through Fintech companies

The SBA’s stimulus backed PPP loan is a hot commodity! With limited funds available, we wanted to know what makes the difference between getting approved and getting wait listed?

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:10Published
Minority Businesses May Get Locked Out Of PPP Loans [Video]

Minority Businesses May Get Locked Out Of PPP Loans

According to Reuters, the Small Business Administration (SBA) reopened its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Monday. They are offering $310 billion dollars in loans for businesses affected by the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

114-year-old store in Italian Market forgoes PPP, takes on pandemic alone

Unlike the hundreds of public companies that took disaster relief funds, this small business believed it would be taking money away from businesses that needed...
bizjournals Also reported by •Newsmax

Mnuchin: Large companies should apologize for seeking coronavirus small-business loans

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said large companies that sought coronavirus relief funds for small businesses should apologize to American...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

rickpublican1

Rick Alan French RT @BoSnerdley: Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/YK06ilHayg 54 seconds ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/F2wQFjJfXZ 1 minute ago

StJohn583

Peggy St John RT @carlquintanilla: WAPO: Nearly 300 publicly traded companies have received more than $1 billion in funds meant for small businesses .. a… 1 minute ago

jpfoster65

jpfoster65 Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/mJvCRnNHUq 2 minutes ago

Eristophanes

Eris Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/sXa1mHfXeW https://t.co/edW0N2TODd 4 minutes ago

katerogers

Kate Rogers RT @robtfrank: Public companies have now received over $1 billion in PPP funds meant for small business. They have returned only $167 milli… 4 minutes ago

JudyOwe59486457

worktwohard RT @hazydav: Public companies received $1 billion in stimulus funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/F2wQFk0Rmz 6 minutes ago

Bpederson1956

Brent Pederson RT @pgmckim: Crook ⁦@stevenmnuchin1⁩ made it happen. Public companies received $1 billion in funds meant for small businesses https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago