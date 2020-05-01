Global  

Potential UK COVID-19 vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
A manufacturer of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British scientists said on Friday it may know by the end of May if it can make a million doses a month with a view to building stocks for commercial supply when the vaccine is approved.
 With new information emerging that we could have a vaccine by the end of this calendar year and millions of doses ready by next January, we take a closer look at how realistic this new lightning-fast timeline is. Dr. Oz asks Dr. Lipkin his thoughts on the fast-track timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

