Potential UK COVID-19 vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month
Friday, 1 May 2020 () A manufacturer of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British scientists said on Friday it may know by the end of May if it can make a million doses a month with a view to building stocks for commercial supply when the vaccine is approved.
