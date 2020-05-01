Global  

India extends lockdown by two weeks, but loosens measures in lower-risk areas

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
India said on Friday it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones under the government's plan to fight the novel coronavirus.
