India extends lockdown by two weeks, but loosens measures in lower-risk areas
Friday, 1 May 2020 () India said on Friday it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones under the government's plan to fight the novel coronavirus.
With the Punjab government deciding to extend the lockdown, the state's finance minister, Manpreet Badal, spoke to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury, to explain the rationale behind the move. Restrictions in the state will continue for two weeks beyond May 3. However,...
A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, caught on camera warning people against buying vegetables from Muslims amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, has come under severe criticism. A defiant Suresh Tiwari,..