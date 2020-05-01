COVID-19 Remedy?: High Hopes for Remdesivir in the Coronavirus Fight

A top U.S. health official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early...

Tiziana Life Sciences upbeat on potential for coronavirus treatment How it is doing Shares have soared recently on the potential for Tiziana’s (LON:TILS) TZLS-501 to be useful for people severely ill with coronavirus-related...

Proactive Investors 4 days ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes

