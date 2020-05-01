COVID-19 Remedy?: High Hopes for Remdesivir in the Coronavirus Fight

Global  

Spiegel Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
COVID-19 Remedy?: High Hopes for Remdesivir in the Coronavirus FightWhen the coronavirus pandemic began, the pharmaceutical company Gilead pulled remdesivir out of its storeroom. The drug, which had proved to be ineffective against other illnesses, could have a future in the battle against COVID-19.
 The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the...

