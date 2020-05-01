Canada bans assault weapons following worst-ever mass shooting

Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.
RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..
"Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he announced that Canada would ban the use and trade of assault-style...
Canada's worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday.Royal Canadian...