Canada bans assault weapons following worst-ever mass shooting

Independent Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Canada is banning assault weapons following the country's worst-ever mass-shooting last month.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Canada bans assault-style weapons

Canada bans assault-style weapons 01:24

 Days after a gunman killed 22 people in Canada's worst mass shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on military-grade assault weapons including "1,500 models and variants of these firearms." Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'You don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer' [Video]

'You don't need an AR-15 to bring down a deer'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau is banning the sale of 1,500 models and variants of assault rifles and weapons.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published
Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims [Video]

Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting

"Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he announced that Canada would ban the use and trade of assault-style...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •ReutersTelegraph.co.ukJapan TodayAl JazeeraCTV News

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriendCanada's worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday.Royal Canadian...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeBelfast TelegraphReutersSeattle Times

