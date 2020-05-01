Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > India Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown By 2 Weeks

India Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown By 2 Weeks

NPR Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
A previous lockdown extension was due to expire Sunday, but has been extended through May 18. Starting Monday, areas will be divided into zones according to the concentration of COVID-19 cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nationwide coronavirus lockdown extended for two more weeks: MHA

Nationwide coronavirus lockdown extended for two more weeks: MHA 01:26

 Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs issued order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 04.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystery of the missing Kim Jong-Un: All you need to know [Video]

Mystery of the missing Kim Jong-Un: All you need to know

It's been over two weeks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has not been seen. Rumour mills are abuzz with several theories doing the rounds about the North Korean leader. US President Donald Trump..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
How car companies have helped dealers during national lockdown amid coronavirus [Video]

How car companies have helped dealers during national lockdown amid coronavirus

Dealerships, both small and large, across the country have had a tough going in the weeks of national lockdown to check Covid-19 spread in India. FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com how..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones

India said on Friday it would extend its nationwide coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in...
Reuters

Delhi Metro to remain closed for commuters till May 17 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this