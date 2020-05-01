India Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown By 2 Weeks
Friday, 1 May 2020 () A previous lockdown extension was due to expire Sunday, but has been extended through May 18. Starting Monday, areas will be divided into zones according to the concentration of COVID-19 cases.
Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs issued order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 04.
