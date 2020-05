Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A viral post falsely claims Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Target and Costco -- while staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic -- "have not had any reported cases" of employees contracting the coronavirus. There have been news reports across the U.S. of workers at those companies becoming infected or dying of the disease.



