Coalition Of Workers Strike For International Workers' Day

Newsy Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Coalition Of Workers Strike For International Workers' DayWatch VideoMay 1 is International Workers' Day, and a coalition of workers for large companies such as Amazon, Instacart, Walmart, Target and FedEx organized a mass strike. They say the companies aren't properly protecting them from the coronavirus. The so-called "May Day General Strike" was first reported by The...
May Day Strike Amid Pandemic [Video]

May Day Strike Amid Pandemic

Workers from some of the biggest companies in the U.S. held walkouts or sick-outs on Friday in honor of May Day to pressure their employers to improve working conditions and pay amid the coronavirus..

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News [Video]

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

Home Ministry today permitted inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims through trains. Two days ago the centre permitted migrants, students and other people who do not have symptoms..

Pandemic casts a shadow as workers mark international labour day

Millions of workers worldwide marked international labour day trapped between hunger and fear on Friday, as more countries and states reopen for business even...
An unprecedented coalition of Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers are planning to strike over pandemic working conditions (AMZN, WMT, FDX, TGT)

An unprecedented coalition of Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods workers are planning to strike over pandemic working conditions (AMZN, WMT, FDX, TGT)· A coalition of workers from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Target, Instacart, and Whole Foods are going on strike Friday to protest working conditions during the...
