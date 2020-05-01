Coalition Of Workers Strike For International Workers' Day

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoMay 1 is International Workers' Day, and a coalition of workers for large companies such as Amazon, Instacart, Walmart, Target and FedEx organized a mass strike. They say the companies aren't properly protecting them from the coronavirus. The so-called "May Day General Strike" was first reported by The... Watch VideoMay 1 is International Workers' Day, and a coalition of workers for large companies such as Amazon, Instacart, Walmart, Target and FedEx organized a mass strike. They say the companies aren't properly protecting them from the coronavirus. The so-called "May Day General Strike" was first reported by The 👓 View full article

