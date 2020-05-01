UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal.
Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday has been marked by the release of photographs showing the young royal helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need. Charlotte was volunteering with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brothers Prince George and Prince...