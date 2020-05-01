Global  

UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

Reuters Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Volunteering photos released on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday

Volunteering photos released on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday 00:49

 Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday has been marked by the release of photographs showing the young royal helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need. Charlotte was volunteering with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brothers Prince George and Prince...

