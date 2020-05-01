Global  

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance in weeks, say state media

CBC.ca Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
A state media outlet in North Korea says leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health. The Korean Central News Agency reports he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus 00:46

 North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public since. South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs said on Tuesday Kim may have missed the holiday...

