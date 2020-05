Recent related videos from verified sources FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment



Recent related news from verified sources FDA Allows Emergency Use of Virus Drug Remdesivir U.S. regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown...

Coronavirus: FDA to announce emergency use of experimental drug remdesivir after 'very optimistic' study The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorise the emergency use of remdesivir to treat those infected with the coronavirus.

