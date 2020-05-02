N Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in public for 1st time in 20 days

Shari💎 RT @Nationwideradio: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a ferti… 13 minutes ago king wan mohd rozimy RT @Newsweek: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un appears in public, ending weeks of speculation about his health https://t.co/xKElhMliVW 42 minutes ago Ram Vignesh RT @the_hindu: North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his healt… 43 minutes ago Mikayla Newton North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fe… https://t.co/90H1M6YvYU 45 minutes ago King Skittles RT @CP24: North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health. h… 46 minutes ago Vivek Arya RT @timesofindia: North Korea's Kim Jong-un appears in public amid health rumors North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong-un has made… 49 minutes ago Jonathan Nightfire Kim Jong Un appears publicly for 1st time in 20 days: media reports https://t.co/WsFVJgzlei 51 minutes ago Vivek Sarma RT @news18dotcom: Kim made his first public appearance in several weeks as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongy… 1 hour ago