|
N Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in public for 1st time in 20 days
|
|
Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said…
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
North Korea released an image of Kim Jong Un
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..
Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:26Published
North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..
Credit: EyePress News - English Duration: 00:26Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this