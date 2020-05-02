Global  

N Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in public for 1st time in 20 days

Japan Today Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said…
News video: Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance In 20 Days

Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance In 20 Days 00:35

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly surfaced, ending rumors that he was gravely ill following surgery.

North Korea released an image of Kim Jong Un [Video]

North Korea released an image of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un [Video]

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..

Heir unapparent: If North Korea faces succession, who might replace Kim?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in three weeks, state media reported on Saturday, after an unexplained absence fuelled questions...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factory amid rumours of ill health

Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.
