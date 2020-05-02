Undermining intel, Donald Trump claims he has proof virus is from Wuhan lab
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs against Beijing as he claimed to have seen evidence linking the novel Coronavirus to a lab in China's ground-zero city of Wuhan. Trump's comments undercut a rare public statement from his own intelligence community on Thursday which stated no such assessment has been...
