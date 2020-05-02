Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Jong-un Is Back. What Happens to North Korea When He's Really Gone?

Kim Jong-un Is Back. What Happens to North Korea When He's Really Gone?

NYTimes.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Weeks of speculation about Mr. Kim’s health brought home an alarming fact: No one knows who will control North Korea, or its nuclear weapons, should he die.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low – video explainer 05:06

 ​On 29 February​, South Korea reported a peak of 909 new Covid-19 cases and was suffering one of the worst outbreaks outside of China. But this week, the government announced a single-digit number of new cases for the first time in almost two months. As of 22 April, there were 238 confirmed...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un [Video]

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 00:26Published
Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low [Video]

Why South Korea's coronavirus death toll is comparatively low

?On 29 February?, South Korea reported a peak of 909 new Covid-19 cases and was suffering one of the worst outbreaks outside of China. But this week, the government announced a single-digit number of..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus: South Korea

If Kim Jong Un is hiding over coronavirus fears, it would 'puncture a hole in the state media narrative', analyst says.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •News24

Kim health rumours spotlight succession in secretive North Korea

Kim has ruled over North Korea with a tight fist, eliminating those that could threaten his position.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this