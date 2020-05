MeloMpower RT @News24: Lockdown | Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask https://t.co/h38Z0h7Y1N https://t.co/eAAl52… 1 minute ago vigilant RT @bester_steve: Lockdown | Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask https://t.co/ZTL5bAGLUd These crimina… 1 minute ago Renier hier RT @Abramjee: Lockdown | Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask https://t.co/AoBDiKdmWt 5 minutes ago Matthew Okafor Woah!! 😳😳 that escalated quickly, I know wearing a face mask can save your life but this...??? Lockdown | Security… https://t.co/nSugnqhnch 5 minutes ago Sarie Joubert RT @KoosdlRey: Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask. https://t.co/RW17MeuWym 14 minutes ago Mafumba' fobele. This is what happens when you give Arms to ppl who can't debate😎😎 https://t.co/KYCz5ISmus 15 minutes ago