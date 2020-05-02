Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > At least 17 inmates die in Venezuela prison riot

At least 17 inmates die in Venezuela prison riot

Al Jazeera Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Fears death toll is higher after riot erupts due to anger over ban on relatives bringing food to inmates, NGO says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Argentina inmates riot over coronavirus fears [Video]

Argentina inmates riot over coronavirus fears

Protests inside a prison in Argentina's capital as inmates demand better protection from the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Thai police hunt for escaped prisoners after COVID-19 riots [Video]

Thai police hunt for escaped prisoners after COVID-19 riots

Police surround Buriram prison in northeast Thailand on Sunday (March 29) after inmates rioted and escaped amid fears of COVID-19. The convicts began smashing up the inside of the building over..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nine inmates killed in coronavirus prison riot in Peru

Prisoners in Peru have rioted in protest against their precarious living conditions following the deaths of several fellow inmates with coronavirus, but the...
Belfast Telegraph

At least three inmates dead after Peruvian prison riot over coronavirus

At least three inmates died following a Peruvian prison riot over the demand for better sanitary measures and coronavirus medical care, the country's prison...
Reuters


Tweets about this

elbufalo2007

Baruj HaShem RT @ConflictsW: At least 46 dead after a serious prison riot at the Los Llanos Penitentiary Centre in Guanare yesterday. Guns and grenades… 5 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTworld At least 17 inmates were killed on Friday in a Venezuelan prison riot. #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Lockdown https://t.co/SlFyPHyjJU 2 hours ago