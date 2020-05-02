|
At least 17 inmates die in Venezuela prison riot
|
|
Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Fears death toll is higher after riot erupts due to anger over ban on relatives bringing food to inmates, NGO says.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Thai police hunt for escaped prisoners after COVID-19 riots
Police surround Buriram prison in northeast Thailand on Sunday (March 29) after inmates rioted and escaped amid fears of COVID-19.
The convicts began smashing up the inside of the building over..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:11Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this