sofokleous10 An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale hit the sea area south of Crete on Saturday afternoon.According to t… https://t.co/sMT8KuW32X 37 minutes ago

Ljubica Šaran RT @Laurel700: 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Crete, Greece – EMSC — RT World News https://t.co/GrAWTOlZ0C 3 hours ago

Malta Winds #Greece is located in a highly #seismically #active area and experiences hundreds of #quakes each year. #maltawinds… https://t.co/dDaWbDDzcm 4 hours ago

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: The last deadly quake occurred on the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea in July 2017. The 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people… 4 hours ago

Sevda Ouzeir RT @DimoYagcioglu: Magnitude 6.0 #earthquake strikes #Crete, #Greece - EMSC (Actually, the epicenter was 141m south of Crete, but the islan… 7 hours ago

Natasha Zimardi Berstein 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Crete, Greece – EMSC — RT World News #Greece #earthquake https://t.co/rNZxu11BOb 7 hours ago

Louise Ferrier RT @AFP: A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage… 8 hours ago