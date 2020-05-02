Global  

Sam Lloyd, who appeared on 'Scrubs' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 56

CTV News Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Actor Sam Lloyd, who appeared on several television shows and portrayed lawyer Ted Buckland on the comedy, "Scrubs," has died at the age of 56.
'Scrubs' actor Sam Lloyd has died

Sam Lloyd, best known as sad-sack lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, died Friday. He was 56. The actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2019, per...
Mashable Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.com

Sam Lloyd Dead - 'Scrubs' Actor Dies at 56 After Cancer Battle

Sam Lloyd has sadly passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. The actor was best known for playing the role of lawyer Ted Buckland on the NBC...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

