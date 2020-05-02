Sam Lloyd, best known as sad-sack lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, died Friday. He was 56.
The actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2019, per... Mashable Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •FOXNews.com
Sam Lloyd has sadly passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. The actor was best known for playing the role of lawyer Ted Buckland on the NBC... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Big Worm WGN TV Chicago: Sam Lloyd, who appeared on ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 56.
https://t.co/vGvgGKCfvP
via @GoogleNews4 minutes ago
Blas Anaya Sam Lloyd, Who Appeared in ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 56 https://t.co/gW9QFs7nQf https://t.co/YPvcE6EBAj 1 hour ago
The Timber Wolf Sam Lloyd, who appeared on 'Scrubs' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 56 https://t.co/JA2FNLDvLf 2 hours ago
Adam Dooley Sam Lloyd, who appeared on 'Scrubs' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 56. Making heaven a brighter place. I will miss his cha… https://t.co/q0pDiPadbk 3 hours ago
Naquan James RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #SamLloyd (1963–2020) — Best known as Ted on SCRUBS.
He also appeared on SEINFELD, COACH, MAD… 3 hours ago
Pablo Henri Sam Lloyd, who appeared on 'Scrubs' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 56 - @CNN https://t.co/pWQrbnGOPl 3 hours ago
Eugene Chin Sam Lloyd, who appeared on ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 56 https://t.co/haLzh3VU96 3 hours ago
Darin Allan - Atheist Sam Lloyd Dies: ‘Scrubs’ Actor Who Appeared On ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘West Wing’ Was 56 – Deadline https://t.co/j8BioiJjjx 4 hours ago