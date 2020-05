Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hafthor Bjornsson better known as "The Mountain" from HBO's 'Game of Thrones' just went full beast mode and deadlifted over 1000lbs to beat the current world record for deadlift. Hafthor Bjornsson better known as "The Mountain" from HBO's 'Game of Thrones' just went full beast mode and deadlifted over 1000lbs to beat the current world record for deadlift. 👓 View full article