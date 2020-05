Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in weeks — ending his isolation after rumors circulated about him being in poor health and even dead.



State media reported Friday Kim toured a new fertilizer factory, providing photos and videos of a smiling Kim cutting the opening ribbon... Watch VideoNorth Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in weeks — ending his isolation after rumors circulated about him being in poor health and even dead.State media reported Friday Kim toured a new fertilizer factory, providing photos and videos of a smiling Kim cutting the opening ribbon 👓 View full article