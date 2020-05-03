Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 days amid health rumours
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a fertiliser factory completion ceremony, state media reported on Saturday, his first public appearance after 20 days of absence that sparked rumours about his health.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim cut the tape at the ceremony marking the...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks. Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health. Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state. Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un...