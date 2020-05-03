Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 days amid health rumours

Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 days amid health rumours

Mid-Day Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a fertiliser factory completion ceremony, state media reported on Saturday, his first public appearance after 20 days of absence that sparked rumours about his health.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim cut the tape at the ceremony marking the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness

Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness 01:37

 North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks. Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health. Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state. Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance [Video]

Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance

North Korea's state-run media have shown video they say shows leader Kim Jong Un touring a fertilizer factory, after weeks of rumor regarding his health and whereabouts.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
First appearance of Kim Jong Un in three weeks [Video]

First appearance of Kim Jong Un in three weeks

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was speculated as a possible new leader as rumours grew of his health.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumours are untrue

A top South Korean official said his country remains confident that there have been no "unusual developments" in North Korea, suggesting that rumours about the...
CTV News

Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist

Satellite imagery has found a train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as speculation continues over his health, according to a website...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

wyrdpurplebloom

Sarah Mae Tejares North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Un 'Appears in Public for First Time in 20 Days' https://t.co/xb6rXgP2Lq 5 hours ago

RikiMme

Mme Kiki Riki RT @TheSpec: After two days of record levels of testing reported, Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a spike in new #COVID19 cas… 5 hours ago

TheSpec

Hamilton Spectator After two days of record levels of testing reported, Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a spike in new… https://t.co/IzUjPd7hW9 9 hours ago

TheDispatch_

The Dispatch After 20 days of disappearance, Kim Jong Un resurfaces Read | #TheDispatch https://t.co/XJkpL47uJ5 via @The Dispatch 17 hours ago

TN_Chronicle

Tamil Nadu Chronicle Pyongyang: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Friday made his first public appearance in 20 days, state media report… https://t.co/HrqAYwSzRz 20 hours ago

SpecialCorrespo

Splco Kim Jong resurfaces after 20 days disappearance : North Korean Agency Reports - Click to see also ☛ https://t.co/nT1LZkFQQ6 23 hours ago